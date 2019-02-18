Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

A Hanover man was found dead Friday morning in what officials suspect was an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

The York County Coroner's Office said in a news release that 68-year-old Russell Fish was found dead in his home in the 1100 block of Roosevelt Court about 8:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15.

An autopsy was conducted Saturday, Feb. 16., but the cause and manner of his death are pending additional testing, according to the release.

Hanover Police are investigating.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/18/hanover-man-dead-suspected-carbon-monoxide-poisoning/2903452002/