Local obituaries for Sunday, Feb. 17
Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Beaverson, Donald
Blymire, Donald
Ellis, Brent
Fernandes, Antonio
Fogle, Stanley
Fulton, William
Gwinn, Hermine
Klinedinst, Jeanette
Luckenbaugh, Larry
Madura, James
Manifold, Lois
Milway, Anna
Nesbit, Steven
Rentzel, George
Ruth, Richard
Webb, Vincent
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/17/local-obituaries-sunday-feb-17/2898727002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.