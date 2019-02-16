CLOSE York Area United Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in Springettsbury Township around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16 Dawn J. Sagert, 717-505-5449/@DispatchDawn

York Area United Fire and Rescue crews found heavy flames at a house fire in Springettsbury Township on Saturday, Feb. 16, said Battalion Chief Brett Graham.

The fire was in the 500 block of Wynwood Road and called in around 1:30 p.m.. Nobody was injured, and all were out of the house before crews arrived, said Battalion Chief Brett Graham.

"The fire was very advanced upon our arrival," Graham said.

Flames from the back of the house extended into the home, he said.

The cause and loss estimate are unknown, he said on Saturday. The department is waiting for the state fire police marshal.

All of the department's units were responding to the fire, York Area announced on Facebook.

Firefighters battle a blaze Saturday, Feb. 16 on Wynwood Road in Springettsbury Township. (Photo11: Dawn Sagert)

