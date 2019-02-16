Buy Photo LOGO traffic (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

State Route 30 near Bowman Road reopened to traffic about 3:15, p.m. on Saturday after a diesel spill closed it for about an hour, according to 911 dispatchers.

Both lanes were closed about 2:30 p.m.

The diesel was from a vehicle fuel spill, officials said.

