Amateur and veteran bird watchers alike mustered at Nixon County Park Nature Center on Saturday, Feb. 16 to spot which species filled the York County park skies.

"You can hear it in their voice, 'Oh, that's a Chickadee,'" said Francis Velazquez, manager of education and outreach. "It's a great way to introduce them to nature."

The drop-in program, which kicked off on Friday, Feb. 15 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 17, is part of the Great Backyard Bird Count — a nationwide program where citizens of all ages collect data for researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

At Nixon Park, residents can walk the trails or sit behind windows with signs indicating which birds they may see. Bird watchers can then mark their findings on a white board, keeping track of how many were spotted.

"It's a fantastic conservation effort," said Janna Lamison, an Emigsville resident.

Lamison has been bird watching for about four years. The bird count helps keep track of species that should be in certain areas, as well as species popping up unexpectedly due to changing climate patterns, she said.

Not all who attend have a background in bird watching. Some just come out to the park and "bump into" the program, Velazquez said.

The drop-in nature means residents can spend 10 minutes or half a day exploring the nature center's features, he said.

Megan Stitt, a Hanover resident, stumbled upon the Great Backyard Bird Count after her daughters' basketball games were cancelled.

"We needed something to do after being stuck in the house with all the different snow days that they had from school," Stitt said. "We were going to go a little crazy if we were going to spend another day in the house."

Stitt Googled things to do in York County and found out about Nixon Park's event.

The kids, ranging from 3 to 9, had a great time — although they were probably "a little too loud" for any bird watching on the trails, Stitt said.

Nonetheless, each enjoyed the day outside with different favorite features among the crowd. There were "rocks to climb" for 8-year-old Josie, and "really pretty streams" for 9-year-old Adelyn.

Antonia Frock, 9, couldn't pick a favorite.

"The whole thing," she said.

