Some Republicans representing York County in Congress are supportive of President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration to secure more border funding — Sen. Pat Toomey isn't one of them.

Trump on Friday, Feb. 15, announced he'd sign a national emergency declaration to bring in an additional border wall funding to supplement the $1.37 billion included in a spending bill he signed into law the day before. Democrats are expected to take it to court.

The emergency — which would be the 32nd active emergency in the U.S. — would divert $3.6 billion budgeted for military construction projects on top of the president tapping $2.5 billion from counternarcotics programs and $600 million from the Treasury Department's asset forfeiture fund.

Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, said although the border funding supplied in the spending bill wasn't "optimal," a declaration isn't the way to acquire additional funding.

“I made no secret of the fact that I hoped the president would choose to avoid unilateral action and work with Congress on a legislative solution to secure the border," he said. "My staff and I are reviewing the president’s declaration and its implications very closely."

Toomey's displeasure diverges sharply from many of his fellow Republicans, including both House members who represent parts of York County.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster, said he analyzed the declaration for its legitimacy, urging other members of Congress to do to the same to make sure such measures are within the president's "constitutional and statutory authority."

"President Trump has made a strong case that there’s a humanitarian crisis at our southern border — and I agree," Smucker said. "It’s Congress’ duty to ensure the president is acting within his constitutional authority to address that crisis. After research and consideration, I believe Trump is acting within his authority to take this action."

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, previously said he supports the president's right to make the declaration, but didn't like the idea of a national emergency, instead suggesting more short-term budget negotiations that might end in a better deal for the president.

But he also said the president has to do what's needed to achieve the funding, which Friday he reiterated was a declaration to circumvent Congress' political gridlock.

“President Trump has every right to invoke a national emergency to secure our borders — a right afforded him by the National Emergency Act of 1976, which several presidents, of both parties, have invoked as well," Perry said. "He’s left no other choice, since both chambers and parties of Congress, once again, failed to act to secure our borders."

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, was quick to condemn what he said was an abuse of power.

"President Trump’s national emergency declaration is a complete abuse of power," Casey said. "No President can be allowed to spend taxpayer dollars without authorization from Congress."

As for the spending bill, which provides more than $300 billion for several government departments and agencies, Toomey was on the same page as his House counterparts.

The bill signing Thursday put an end to the possibility of another government shutdown after the country's longest in history — 35 days — ended in late January, which left roughly 800,000 federal workers without pay.

The county's three Republican delegates all voted against the measure citing a lack of time to review the 1,200-page bill, a lack of sufficient border funding and spending increases. Casey voted for the short-term spending package.

