A man who stabbed his brother in an Adams County home was killed Wednesday afternoon when he was shot by a state trooper.

State police said in a news release that Michael Drayer, 34, stabbed his brother Jesse Lynn Drayer, 40, in the first block of Staymen Drive in Menallen Township about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

After the stabbing, Michael Drayer chased his brother on foot down Aspers Bendersville Road to the intersection of Carlisle Road when Jesse Drayer flagged a pickup ruck down.

Jesse Drayer jumped in the bed of the truck just as troopers arrived, the release states.

He then got into a trooper's vehicle to avoid Michael Drayer, but Michael Drayer followed his brother into the car and continued to assault him.

Troopers told Michael Drayer to surrender, but he ignored commands and continued chasing his brother with a knife, the release states.

Police said a trooper then shot Michael Drayer.

Troopers began rendering first aid until EMS arrived, and Michael Drayer was taken to Gettysburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The trooper involved, who was not injured, is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Jesse Drayer is listed in stable condition at York Hospital.

A state police major case team is investigating. The Adams County District Attorney's Office will determine if the shooting was justified.

