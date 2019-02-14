CLOSE Updated aerial tour of the Mount Rose Avenue - I 83 interchange construction John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch

Traffic woes caused by the behind-schedule construction project at Interstate 83's Mount Rose Avenue interchange will temporarily get worse.

Lane closures are scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15., in both the northbound and southbound lanes, so potholes can be patched near the Mount Rose Avenue exits (Exit 18), according to the state Department of Transportation.

Crews will start patching in the right southbound lane about 9 a.m., eventually moving to the right northbound lane, PennDOT said.

The patching work is expected to wrap up by 3 p.m., according to PennDOT.

Drivers can check for traffic delays at www.511PA.com.

The construction company handling the nearly $61 million project missed its completion deadline of June 2018, but was given an extension until Nov. 12 for reasons including necessary utility work and the redesign of some bridgework, PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny has said.

When Cherry Hill Construction Inc. of Jessup, Maryland, missed the extended deadline, PennDOT began levying a daily civil penalty of $5,825 against the company, Penny said, in what PennDOT calls "liquidated damages."

At this point, the goal is for the project to be "substantially complete" by the end of 2019, Penny said, with final paving expected to be done in the spring of 2020, once the weather is warm enough.

More: Nearly $6K daily penalty levied for delays in Mount Rose I-83 project

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Buy Photo The rendering of I-83 at Mount Rose Avenue, once construction is completed. (Submitted) (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/14/lane-closures-friday-near-83-s-mount-rose-ave-exits-pothole-patching/2871020002/