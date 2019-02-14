LANCASTER – A Pennsylvania couple have died in a Valentine’s Day fire at their home.

Officials tell LNP that Jose and Lydia Montes, both 59, were found unconscious on the second floor of their Lancaster home early Thursday. They died at the hospital.

Family members say the couple had health issues, and Lydia Montes used a walker.

Chief Scott Little says flames were shooting out the second-floor windows of the row home when firefighters got there around 4 a.m. The cause remains under investigation.

The couple’s nephew is a city firefighter. He wasn’t working at the time.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/14/lancaster-house-fire-kills-couple/39059647/