York City Treasurer Joe Jefcoat's bid to increase the position's salary is dead.

York officials will not vote on a $12,000 hike before the deadline at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14.

Thursday's special meeting to consider the proposal was canceled, the York City Council announced Wednesday, Feb. 13.

The bill would have increased the city treasurer's salary to $40,000 from $28,000 effective at the start of 2020. The matter can not be brought up again for four years, officials said. The council canceled the vote stating it would've been a "moot point" as the sole voting body, according to a city release.

Under local tax collection law, the raise was subject to approval by the city, the school district and the county commissioners. The ordinance needed a combined majority from voting officials to pass.

York County spokesman Mark Walters confirmed the commissioners planned to abstain.

The York City school board had a non-voting work session scheduled before the deadline, but a special meeting had not been scheduled to hold a vote on the raise, said Erin James, district spokeswoman.

There are five City Council members, three commissioners and nine school board members. Even a unanimous approval of the City Council would not give the bill the nine-vote majority it needed to pass.

Jefcoat brought the request to the City Council at a Feb. 5 meeting, stating a raise would be more in line with the full-time hours the job requires. Under local tax collection law, the vote would have had to take place by Thursday's deadline.

Jefcoat did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday, Feb. 13.

When asked this past week if the outcome of the vote would influence his decision to seek a second term, Jefcoat said he had not yet made up his mind about another run for office.

The treasurer already receives full-time benefits; the bill would have changed just the salary, according to City Solicitor Jason Sabol.

— Rebecca Klar can be reached at rklar@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter @RebeccaKlar_.

