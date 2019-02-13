Barbato Arvonio (Photo: Submitted)

Former York County Clerk of Courts employee Barbato Arvonio announced Tuesday, Feb. 12 his bid to succeed his former boss, Clerk of Courts Don O'Shell.

Arvonio, a Republican living in Dover Township who intends to cross-file, is the only candidate who has announced a candidacy for the position.

O'Shell anticipates vacating the position by early March to pursue a full-time job with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard — Chief Deputy Clerk of Courts Georgine Keiser will be taking on the remainder of O'Shell's four-year term upon confirmation by the state Senate.

Arvonio paid homage to his former boss whose management team he worked on for five years before leaving in 2016 to spend more time with his newborn daughter.

"(O'Shell) announcing that he's not seeking re-election was what motivated me to run," he said. "He was a mentor and role model for me. My intention was always to come back to the Clerk of Courts office, but I respected him too much to run against him."

Originally from Factoryville, Arvonio moved to York County shortly after graduating college with a degree in criminal justice administration at Mansfield University in Tioga County.

Arvonio has six years of experience in the Clerk of Courts office, having served as the office support clerk in 2010 before quickly being promoted to senior clerk that same year.

As the senior clerk, he staffed court events for judges and recorded cases related to criminal court, juvenile dependency, delinquency and more.

In 2012, he was promoted to juvenile unit and front counter services manager where he worked alongside O'Shell and his management team — an experience he said sparked his interest in running for the first time.

While manager, Arvonio helped implement the electronic filing of criminal complaints, dependency petitions and court orders.

Other duties included serving as an office liaison for the York County Children's Roundtable and co-chair of the Children's Roundtable Data Committee and Domestic Abuse Taskforce.

"With my experience, I don't have a learning curve," Arvonio said. "I'm ready for the job on day one."

