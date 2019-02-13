Five York County police officers were honored Wednesday, Feb. 13, for their aggressive driving enforcement efforts.

The officers honored were Patrolman Mark Jackson of Lower Windsor Township, Patrolman Tomas O’Brien of Spring Garden Township, Patrolman Daniel Klinedinst of Springettsbury Township, Officer Brad Craig of West Manchester Township and Officer Darius Mitchell of York Area Regional.

The officers were recognized by the state Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project.

Buy Photo Officer Mark Jackson, left, of the Lower Windsor Township Police Department, is congratulated by state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, while being recognized for his aggressive driving enforcement efforts, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

PAADEEP is a statewide initiative that utilizes crash data to identify municipalities with high incidences of aggressive driving crashes. High-visibility law enforcement mobilizations, public awareness campaigns and educational training are all components of the program, according to PennDOT.

Statewide, municipal law enforcement officers participating in aggressive driving details made 55,924 traffic stops, issuing 50,707 citations. More than half were speeding violations.

Locally, officers from 46 municipal law enforcement agencies made more than 11,000 traffic stops, issuing more than 10,000 citations. Sixty-four percent of those citations were speeding violations.

