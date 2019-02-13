LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Five York County police officers were honored Wednesday, Feb. 13, for their aggressive driving enforcement efforts.

Officer Mark Jackson, left, of the Lower Windsor Township Police Department, is congratulated by state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, while being recognized for his aggressive driving enforcement efforts, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Officer Darius Mitchell, left, of York Area Regional Police Department, is congratulated by state Rep. Keith Gillespie, R-Hellam Township, while being recognized for his aggressive driving enforcement efforts, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Officer Brad Craig, left, of West Manchester Township Police Department, is congratulated by Jeff Bowman, law enforcement liaison for the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Program, while being recognized for his aggressive driving enforcement efforts, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Five York County police officers were recognized for their aggressive driving enforcement efforts during training at the Center for Traffic Safety, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    The officers honored were Patrolman Mark Jackson of Lower Windsor Township, Patrolman Tomas O’Brien of Spring Garden Township, Patrolman Daniel Klinedinst of  Springettsbury Township, Officer Brad Craig of West Manchester Township and Officer Darius Mitchell of York Area Regional.

    The officers were recognized by the state Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project. 

    PAADEEP is a statewide initiative that utilizes crash data to identify municipalities with high incidences of aggressive driving crashes. High-visibility law enforcement mobilizations, public awareness campaigns and educational training are all components of the program, according to PennDOT.

    Statewide, municipal law enforcement officers participating in aggressive driving details made 55,924 traffic stops, issuing 50,707 citations. More than half were speeding violations.

    Locally, officers from 46 municipal law enforcement agencies made more than 11,000 traffic stops, issuing more than 10,000 citations. Sixty-four percent of those citations were speeding violations. 

