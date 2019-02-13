Buy Photo Katelyn Shiffer, 9, enjoys a snow day at Springettsbury Park with her family, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

All York County school districts, as well as some private and charter schools, are operating on a two-hour delay Wednesday, Feb. 13:

Central York School District

Dallastown Area School District

Dover Area School District

Eastern York School District

Hanover Public School District

Northeastern School District

Northern York County School District

Red Lion Area School District

South Eastern York School District

Southern York County School District

South Western School District

Spring Grove Area School District

West Shore School District

West York Area School District

York County School of Technology

York City School District

York Suburban School District

York Country Day School

York Catholic High School

Shrewsbury Christian Academy

Red Lion Christian School

Crispus Attucks YouthBuild

