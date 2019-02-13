All York County school districts on two-hour delay Wednesday
All York County school districts, as well as some private and charter schools, are operating on a two-hour delay Wednesday, Feb. 13:
Central York School District
Dallastown Area School District
Dover Area School District
Eastern York School District
Hanover Public School District
Northeastern School District
Northern York County School District
Red Lion Area School District
South Eastern York School District
Southern York County School District
South Western School District
Spring Grove Area School District
West Shore School District
West York Area School District
York County School of Technology
York City School District
York Suburban School District
York Country Day School
York Catholic High School
Shrewsbury Christian Academy
Red Lion Christian School
Crispus Attucks YouthBuild
