Home sale data in York County boasts the highest average prices for January in the county's history and the highest number of sales for the month since 2007, according to a report by the Realtor's Association of York & Adams Counties.

The Monday, Feb. 11, report shows the average home sold for $172,900 — a 5 percent increase from January 2018 and the highest January price in the county's history.

It also shows 343 homes were sold throughout York County in January, a 7 percent increase from the 320 in January 2018.

“2019 is off to a great start," RAYAC President Heather Kreiger said. "Typically, buyers looking to purchase over the winter months are very motivated."

In regard to home sale prices, West York School District topped the list with a 73 percent increase in the value of sold homes for the month. The average was $259,900 compared to last year's $149,900.

The Red Lion Area School District also saw a jump, with the average value increasing 56 percent from $139,900 to $217,950.

York City School District by far had the lowest home sale value with a $62,000 average. The district saw a 4 percent decrease in home sale value, following the trend of a number of other districts:

Eastern York School District: With an average home sale price of $150,000, the district saw a 3 percent decrease.

With an average home sale price of $150,000, the district saw a 3 percent decrease. Hanover Public School District: With a $137,000 average, it saw a 29 percent decrease.

With a $137,000 average, it saw a 29 percent decrease. Northeastern York School District: With a $162,500 average, it saw a 19 percent decrease.

With a $162,500 average, it saw a 19 percent decrease. Northern York County School District: With a $224,950 average, it saw a 13 percent decrease.

With a $224,950 average, it saw a 13 percent decrease. Southern York County School District: With a $175,000 average, it saw an 8 percent decrease.

With a $175,000 average, it saw an 8 percent decrease. West York Area School District: With a $139,000 average, it saw a 7 percent decrease.

High numbers: In terms of the number of homes sold, Dallastown Area School District was at the top of the list with 44 sales — a 52 percent increase since last January. Eastern York School District had the least with only seven sales, the same amount as last year.

Hanover Public School District easily had the most growth with a 167 percent increase from last year, with 16 home sales compared to last year's six.

Districts that went against the grain and saw decreases in home sales were:

Central York School District: With 32 home sales, the district saw a 3 percent decrease.

With 32 home sales, the district saw a 3 percent decrease. Northeastern York School District: With 21 home sales, the district saw a 19 percent decrease.

With 21 home sales, the district saw a 19 percent decrease. Spring Grove Area School District: With 18 home sales, it saw a 14 percent decrease.

With 18 home sales, it saw a 14 percent decrease. West Shore School District: With 15 home sales, it saw a decrease of 31 percent.

With 15 home sales, it saw a decrease of 31 percent. West York Area School District: Also with 15 home sales, it saw a 35 percent decrease.

Also with 15 home sales, it saw a 35 percent decrease. York Suburban School District: With 17 home sales, it saw a 45 percent decrease..

With 544 new listings in January, there are currently 1,325 homes on the market, the report states.

