York City refuse collections are on a one-day delay for the week starting Tuesday, Feb. 12, as a result of icy road conditions.

Normal trash and recycling collections for Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday. Thursday trash collection will be picked up Friday, and Friday collection will be picked up Saturday.

Residents can take the following measures to help with refuse collection during inclement weather:

Place all trash in securely tied, heavy bags (maximum 32 gallons and 40 pounds) or place tied bags in trash cans with tight-fitting lids (max. 32 gallons and 40 pounds).

In case of snow, it is recommended that customers use dark-colored bags so they are visible against snow-covered ground.

Uncover and clear a path to all items.

In cases of heavy snow accumulation, place items on top of or in front of snow piles directly along the collection route, so they are easily accessible by collection crews.

In case of wind, consider using tied trash bags instead of trash cans that could blow into the streets before or after being emptied.

Do not place unscheduled large items or trash in excess of your bag limit. They will not be collected.

Be sure all items are placed at the pickup point by 6 a.m. the day of collection. Crews begin at 6 a.m. and will not return for items that are set out late.

