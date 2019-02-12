Buy Photo LOGO (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York City Council will vote on a salary increase for an elected staff position at a special meeting at noon Thursday, Feb. 14.

York City Treasurer Joe Jefcoat pushed for the increase to bring his compensation more in line with the full-time hours he said the job requires. The resolution would raise the treasurer's salary to $40,000, a $12,000 increase.

If approved, the increase would go into effect at the start of the next term in January 2020. It would not affect the remainder of Jefcoat's first term.

Jefcoat said he has not yet decided if he will run again.

The vote would change only the salary, as the city treasurer already receives full-time benefits, according to York City Solicitor Jason Sabol.

The position falls under the local tax collection law, and a salary increase is subject to approval by the city, the school district and the county commissioners. Each government body votes as a bloc; the ordinance needs a combined majority from voting officials to pass.

The three York County commissioners will abstain from the vote, said spokesman Mark Walters.

York City School District representatives did not confirm by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, if the school board will vote.

The votes must take place by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, under the local tax law. If not approved, the matter cannot be brought up again until the next election in four years.

This story will be updated.

