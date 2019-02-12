York County Sheriff's Office K-9 Capt. Dargo (Photo: Submitted)

It has been nearly a decade since Southern Regional Police had a dog patrolling the streets with them, but the department is hoping to change that soon.

Police Chief Jim Boddington said the Southern Regional Police Commission gave them the go-ahead to get a K-9 through donated funds. The goal is to raise about $70,000.

“We’d love to get it in place this year," Boddington said.

The chief said one officer is interested in training to be a K-9 officer. The department's last K-9 officer left about nine years ago.

Boddington said the department's received some donations from some businesses. A GoFundMe page has been set up for those who wish to donate to the cause.

K-9: The chief said getting a K-9 officer would be a benefit to not only the communities the department serves but also York County as a whole.

“What we’re looking at is a drug/patrol dog," he said.

Boddington said the money raised will be used to get the dog and a vehicle to transport the dog.

“It’s a benefit to the community because the officers can do a better job,” he said.

Boddington explained that, for instance, if a K-9 detects drugs in a car in a parking lot, that would give officers probable cause to search it.

He also said one officer and a K-9 is like having four officers. A suspect will be less inclined to flee when a K-9 is there, Boddington said.

“They’re not going to outrun a dog,” he said.

The chief said the department is hoping to get a Belgian Malinois dog, which is a short-haired shepherd.

Southern Regional Police covers Glen Rock, New Freedom, Stewartstown nd Shrewsbury boroughs.

If Southern Regional gets a K-9, there will be six K-9 units in the county. There are four within the York County Sheriff's Office and one in the West York Police Department.

Newberry Township Police had a K-9, Tazer, but he was put down last month after he was diagnosed with bone cancer. He was 8.

In addition to the GoFundMe, private checks may be made out to the department and sent to 47 E. High St. in New Freedom.

