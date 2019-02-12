Buy Photo Interstate 83 passes over Canal Road in Manchester Township. Thursday, December 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Some restrictions on Interstate 83 during Tuesday's storm have been lifted.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that the restrictions on I-83 that were imposed starting Tuesday morning were lifted at 1 p.m.

PennDOT said empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; double trailers; tractors hauling empty trailers; trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; and motorcycles and RVs are now allowed on I-83 from the Maryland line to Interstate 81.

Restrictions have also been lifted on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

The speed limit on I-83 remains dropped at 45 mph as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

