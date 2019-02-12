Some I-83 restrictions lifted
Some restrictions on Interstate 83 during Tuesday's storm have been lifted.
The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that the restrictions on I-83 that were imposed starting Tuesday morning were lifted at 1 p.m.
PennDOT said empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; double trailers; tractors hauling empty trailers; trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; and motorcycles and RVs are now allowed on I-83 from the Maryland line to Interstate 81.
Restrictions have also been lifted on the Pennsylvania Turnpike
The speed limit on I-83 remains dropped at 45 mph as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
