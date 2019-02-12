Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Update 8:40 a.m.: Both crashes have been cleared, according to 511pa.com.

There are residual delays near the crash scene between mile markers 4 and 5.

Reported earlier:Crashes on Interstate 83 southbound in southern York County are causing traffic problems Tuesday morning.

PennDOT's traffic website 511pa.com reported a crash at mile marker 11.5 in Jacobus about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.

As of about 7:40 a.m. traffic was listed as "stop and go" until near the Leader Heights exit.

That crash was reported with rollover, according to York County 911's webcad.

A multi-vehicle crash on I-83 southbound between mile markers 4 and 5, Shrewsbury Township, is also causing a traffic disruption, according to 511pa.com.

At about 7:45 a.m. the website reported that a lane was restricted there.

Speeds are reduced to 45 mph on I-83 because of Tuesday's winter storm.

Check back later for updates.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/12/crashes-disrupting-traffic-83-south/2845307002/