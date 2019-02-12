Sandra Harrison (Photo: Submitted)

Sandra Harrison is now the second member of the "Grandview Five," which last year sparked intense local debate about race and gender discrimination, to run for a county office — this time for York County Prothonotary.

The Democrat on Monday, Feb. 12 announced her plans to run for the position that issues processes, enters judgments and orders and certifies records for the Court of Common Pleas Civil Division.

Harrison is one of the five Sisters in the Fairway, a group of African-American golfers who last year alleged discrimination after being asked to leave Grandview Golf Course in Dover Township for alleged slow pace of play.

Karen Crosby, another woman in the group, is running for the York County Board of Commissioners.

The incident made waves nationwide and prompted hearings by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, but it wasn't the sole driver in her decision, Harrison said.

"(The incident) created a bit of an angst in my stomach and my soul to be active," she said. "As women and as people who would not normally run, we need to step up because we're all one people and we're all in this thing for the same result."

Harrison added what's more important in her run to replace the retiring Pamela Lee is her passion for processes and management, specifically citing former Prothonotary Mattie Chapman as a role model for her work ethic and integrity.

In her pitch for the job, Harrison boasts 37 years of management experience that includes subsidized and market housing programs.

She worked at the Housing Authority of the City of York for a decade, having managed the group's city portfolio and ensuring properties met Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirements.

Harrison is also the recipient of an international award for her involvement in the development and implementation of the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model through the Northeast Integrated Pest Management Center in Ithaca, New York.

"I have a long background in processes and details working with HUD regulations and requirements," Harrison said. "I always aspired to a sense of excellence, and I think I can bring that to York County."

Additionally, she served on the board of York's former Eastside Health Center and also served as the executive director of Preserving Every American Child's Existence (4-PEACE), a challenged youth nonprofit organization.

Harrison was most recently appointed a board member of the new Guiding Light Learning Center and was named Honorary Deputy Sheriff by Prince George's County, Maryland, Sheriff executive Alonzo Black for her contributions to help eradicate crime.

The York City Police Department has also recognized her for her contributions to strengthening the community.

