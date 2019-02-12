Apple Auto Park (Photo: Logan Hullinger)

Apple Automotive Group will be expanding its West Manchester Township location after a recent purchase of an adjacent, vacant property previously owned by Dick's Sporting Goods.

The company, which is the largest family-owned automotive dealer group in Central Pennsylvania, announced the expansion in a Monday, Feb. 12, press release.

“With the enormous success of the Auto Park as a destination for our community’s car shopping and servicing needs, along with the continued growth of the Honda and Nissan brands, we needed to expand to continue delivering our promise of prompt, efficient service to our customers," said President Christopher Sechrist.

The company bought the property in early January for $6.25 million, according to the York County Assessment and Tax Claim Office.

The company will be moving its Honda dealership to the newly-acquired property and relocating its Springettsbury Township Nissan dealership to its Auto Park along Route 30, the release states.

The Auto Park currently houses five car dealerships, a collision center, a Parts Express business and a Car Wash Express facility.

Official plans for the expansion are slated for fall 2019, and shortly after the Nissan dealership will move into the Route 30 location.

