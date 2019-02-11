CLOSE York County Clerk of Courts Don O'Shell talks about his time in Afghanistan.

York County Clerk of Courts Don O'Shell will not be running for re-election this year, instead vacating the seat early for a full-time job at the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

O'Shell, of Red Lion, was first elected to the position responsible for processing, maintaining and recording criminal case records for the Court of Common Pleas in 2003.

O'Shell had enlisted in the Air National Guard in 1994 and was commissioned in 1997 as a second lieutenant. He has continued to remain involved.

"I've had that long-term commitment to the Air National Guard," O'Shell said. "It wasn't necessarily something I was looking for, but it was inevitable a part-time job would become a full-time job."

York County Clerk of Courts Don O'Shell shows off his mini T-wall from his time in Afghanistan during a meeting with his co-workers Tuesday, June 28, 2016, at the judicial center. O'Shell was in Afghanistan for four months as an air adviser for the 438th Air Expeditionary Wing.

O'Shell said he isn't yet at liberty to say what position he will be taking, but he expects to begin the role in early March.

The 15-year office-holder said the county position was "likely the best job I ever had." Once O'Shell receives a official starting date for the new position, he will submit his resignation to Gov. Tom Wolf, he said.

Chief Deputy Clerk of Courts Georgine Keiser will be taking on the remainder of O'Shell's term upon confirmation by the state Senate. The next four-year term for the position will be up for grabs during the May 21 primary election.

O'Shell's county and military duties often overlapped, as he currently serves as a lieutenant colonel in the 193rd Special Operations Force Support Squadron in Middletown, Dauphin County.

He also serves as a U.S. Air Force Academy admissions liaison officer, where he identifies, advises and recruits candidates for the academy.

Additionally, when he won re-election in 2015 to his fourth term, he was sworn in early because of a pending deployment to Afghanistan that lasted roughly five months.

"My sincere thanks and deep gratitude to my staff, to my fellow row officers, to the court and all of our York County partners who have done and continue to do amazing work on a daily basis in service to the courts and people of York County," O'Shell said. "Our achievements wouldn’t have been possible without your help and support."

