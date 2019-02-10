Buy Photo West York Mayor Shawn Mauck gives his report during the Borough Council meeting, Monday, July 2, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The West York Borough Council is seeking applicants to finish the term of Mayor Shawn Mauck, who unexpectedly stepped down in January to take on management roles in the borough.

A new mayor will be appointed by council or the borough’s vacancy board and will serve until the end of this year, Mauck wrote in a Facebook post Saturday, Feb. 9.

“As I said before, I am still here serving the borough proudly in a new capacity. One day at a time,” he wrote.

Mauck announced his resignation as mayor in a Jan. 13 Facebook post, saying he would be assuming the positions of interim borough manager, borough secretary, borough zoning officer and borough treasurer.

“Under Commonwealth law, I can not remain as mayor and hold these positions within the Borough,” he wrote. “It is bittersweet to announce that I will resign my position as Borough Mayor effective January 14th, 2019.”

— Check back later Sunday for more information.

