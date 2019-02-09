Buy Photo Fire police block the south bound lane of Edgewood Road in Springettsbury Township due to stuck vehicles, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County could see up to 2 inches of snowfall starting Sunday, Feb. 10, with more to follow on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service at State College.

The first batch of snow Sunday will be "very light" and probably accumulate closer to an inch, said meteorologist Michael Colbert.

Forecasters expect a break Monday in the late morning and afternoon, with temperatures warming up to about 39 degrees in York County, he said.

"But then Monday night there's going to be the next batch of precipitation, the more significant batch," Colbert said on Saturday Feb. 9.

Snow could accumulate to about 1 to 3 inches on Monday night into Tuesday. Snow will start to mix with sleet and freezing rain, ultimately turning into rain later on Tuesday, he said.

"We're not completely certain yet on the details of that transition," he said.

Monday night's weather may impact Tuesday morning commutes, he said.

