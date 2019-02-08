Buy Photo LOGO (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City's treasurer is looking for a raise that he said better fits the hours the job requires. All three taxing entities — the city, the school district and the county — have a say in the outcome.

And they have to decide by Thursday, Feb. 14.

"The treasurer is kind of a separate beast and works with multiple municipalities," said York City Solicitor Jason Sabol, adding that the position falls under the local tax collection law.

Treasurer Joe Jefcoat, in the last year of his first term, said he regularly puts in around 40- to 45-hour a week shifts, despite his part time pay.

"It's not that I believe it should be full time, it is full time. That's just the fact of it," he said. "You can't do or perform all the duties and responsibilities of the office on a part time basis."

Duties of the office have increased in the last 18 years, but the salary has been stagnant since 2001, Jeffcoat said.

"When I say full time, you can not have another job," he said.

The vote would effectively be a salary change, as the part-time treasurer already receives health insurance and pension benefits, Sabol said.

The salary is $28,000. The proposed salary hike has yet to be determined. York City Council will hold a special meeting to introduce the salary change bill at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11. At which time it is also likely decide on what the new salary would be. Council will meet again at noon on Thursday, Feb. 14 to consider the final passage.

City council is only one piece of the puzzle. Or rather, five pieces of the puzzle.

Each government body will vote as a bloc — the five member city council, the nine member school board and the three county commissioners. The ordinance needs a combined majority from voting officials to pass.

To complicate the matter a bit more, the vote must take place by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, Sabol said. Most elected positions have until the November General Election to change salary. Under tax law, the treasurer's salary must be in place by Thursday.

Council's vote is also subject to approval by York City Mayor Michael Helfrich. The mayor, who typically has 10 days to sign an ordinance, would also have to approve it by end of day Thursday.

The mayor could also veto the council's vote.

"If he vetoed, then it's just like (council) didn't vote at all," Sabol said. "I guess, hypothetically if the commissioners and the school board all passed it unanimously, it probably would have enough votes to go forward even with the mayor's veto."

The school district and country representatives could not immediately confirm if their respective boards would be voting by Thursday.

If approved, the salary change would go into effect at the start of the next term in January. It would not impact Jeffcoat's salary in the remaining months of his term.

If it's not approved, the matter can not be brought up again until the next election in four yeas, Sabol said.

Jeffocat said he has not yet committed to running for a second term and said he does not know how the outcome of the vote will impact his decision.

Rebecca Klar can be reached at rklar@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter @RebeccaKlar_

