Buy Photo LOGO light snow (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Winter weather could cause problems for York County residents early next week.

There's a storm system coming Monday, Feb. 11, according to Rob Radzanowski, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in State College.

Radzanowski said the morning of Friday, Feb. 8, that what the storm brings to the area is still unclear.

He said because temperatures could be above freezing Monday, it's possible the storm system could bring a wintry mix or snow.

“It’s a matter of just how much cold air hangs around for the weekend,” he said.

Radzanowski said there could be a rain or snow mix Sunday, Feb. 10, into Monday as well. But the bigger impact, he said, would come Monday into Tuesday.

The weather service is expecting highs in the upper 30's Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/08/winter-weather-possible-york-county-next-week/2810670002/