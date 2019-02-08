CLOSE U.S. Sen. Bob Casey shares his views on issues he's facing on Capitol Hill. William Kalina, 717-505-5449/@BillKalina

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey stopped at The York Dispatch office to talk politics Friday. Feb. 8, after speaking to local business leaders and officials about workforce development and broadband access.

Buy Photo U.S. Senator Bob Casey discusses a New York Times article regarding the U.S./Mexican border during a meeting with the York Dispatch staff Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

While full remarks can be found in the video above, here are five takeaways from the Democratic senator from Pennsylvania's on-camera remarks:

York County has an advantage over other areas in the state with its large manufacturing industry.

In his Tuesday, Feb. 5, State of the Union Address, President Donald Trump should have used his platform to ensure the American people there will not be another shutdown.

Casey is confident the bipartisan, bicameral conference committee tasked with brainstorming an appropriations deal — including on Trump's desired border wall funding — can come up with a solid proposal, but he's hesitant to say whether or not Trump will agree with it.

The shutdown is distracting members of Congress, including himself, from legislative priorities like workforce development; raising wages while cutting costs; healthcare; investing in children; and investing in education.

The election system is broken in that politicians are focused on raising money and campaigning, which takes away from what matters: Tackling issues that are affecting constituents and brainstorming legislation.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

