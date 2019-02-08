A fire damaged an abandoned home in the 100 block of West Cottage Place Wednesday, Feb. 6. Photo courtesy of York City Fire Department. (Photo: Submitted)

A fire at an abandoned York City home Wednesday night caused $67,000 in damage, according to a fire official.

Acting Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said what caused the fire at a two-story home in the 100 block of West Cottage Place about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, is still under investigation.

“Right now it’s undetermined, but we are looking at it being suspicious,” Deardorff said.

The acting chief said he was not sure where it was started. The fire was well-involved when crews arrived, he said, adding that firefighters weren't able to get inside.

It took about an hour for firefighters to control the blaze, he said.

No one was injured in the blaze, and the fire was contained to the building, according to Deardorff.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/08/fire-damages-abandoned-york-city-home/2814016002/