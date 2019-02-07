Officialsalong Indian Creek Valley Road after a deadly shooting Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Saltlick Township, Pa. State police said Timothy Smith opened fire early Sunday morning at Ed's Car Wash, killing several. (Stephanie Strasburg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) (Photo: Stephanie Strasburg / AP)

Gov. Tom Wolf's bid to charge local government's that lean on state police coverage has raised concerns among officials in York County's smaller municipalities.

The Democrat once again proposed a fee for areas without local police departments in his Tuesday, Feb. 5, budget address — a move that would bring in roughly $104 million to fund three new cadet classes and improve public safety, according to Wolf's draft budget.

Wolf has proposed similar measures over the years, including a static fee regardless of population. But state lawmakers scuttled the idea after outcry from local governments.

"The state can no longer supplement local and municipal law enforcement agencies’ reliance on PSP services at no cost while they suspend their own services," Wolf spokesman JJ Abbott said.

Impact of fee: If the proposal survives the Republican-controlled Legislature's budget process, municipalities with fewer than 2,000 residents would pay $8 per resident and those with more than 20,000 would pay $166.

Those between the two segments would be subject to a sliding-scale, making a direct correlation between population and how much residents pay.

Abbott noted the fee is just a fraction of what 10 million state residents already pay in support of their local and regional police departments — and the proposal would not impact approximately 80 percent of the state's population.

But it would impact more than half of the state's low-population municipalities, according to the state police.

York County has 21 municipalities that utilize state police rather than local departments. Combined, they would have to shell out more $2 million to continue to use state police resources.

In East Hopewell Township, an area that has saved costs by using PSP troopers and faces little crime, such a fee would take a toll on the municipality of less than 2,500 residents, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Dean Miller.

"It's going to put a hurt on us, and we're going to have to raise taxes just to pay for it," Miller said, adding the supervisors will be discussing the matter in a meeting next week.

If the state police fee makes its way into law, township residents would pay roughly $17 per person, or just more than $41,000 annually.

Warrington Township, a municipality with just more than 4,500 residents, is in the same position, said township manager Rebecca Bradshaw.

The township's residents would pay $33 each, totaling $151,000 annually — a cost that could lead to a tax increase, Bradshaw said, adding the municipality's revenue from property taxes is less than half of what the state police fee would cost.

Some already opting out: Several local municipalities have already opted out of regional police coverage or are in the process of doing so, citing costs and other reasons. But those with higher populations are less concerned.

Red Lion Borough, for example, left the York Area Regional Police Department in 2014 and has since been utilizing state police services.

"If the case would be that we would have to contribute to the state police, we'd be more than willing to," Borough Council President Tony Musso said. "We're very happy with their services."

The state police fee would gather roughly $315,000 from the borough's 6,300 residents, less than half than what the municipality had to pay the regional police before breaking away in 2014.

Musso said there are no concerns for raising taxes, but in a worst case scenario, the borough may have to suspend road work projects to set money aside for the fee.

North Codorus Township, which, with more than 9,000 residents would pay well beyond Red Lion's total costs, is in the same boat.

The township is planning to cut ties with the Southwestern Regional Police Department in 2020, and the municipality would actually save money if the fees go into effect, said Treasurer Sharon Kerchner.

"I don't believe (the fee) would be a concern — any way you look at it, it would still be quite a savings," Kerchner said, citing the nearly $1 million annual fee the township paid the regional police.

