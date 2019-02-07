Students and their bus driver escaped injury Feb. 7, 2019, when an SUV crossed into their lane and crashed into the front of the bus, Southwestern Regional Police Sgt. Jamie Stalcup said. (Photo: Courtesy of Southwestern Regional Police)

Three Spring Grove Area School District students and their bus driver escaped injury when an SUV crossed into their lane and crashed into the bus, according to Southwestern Regional Police.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, in the 5700 block of York Road (Route 116) in North Codorus Township, south of Spring Grove, according to Southwestern Regional Sgt. Jamie Stalcup.

The man driving the eastbound SUV that crossed the center line and crashed into the westbound bus had to be freed from his vehicle, according to the sergeant.

He was trapped for about 45 minutes while rescue crews worked to extricate him from the wreckage, Stalcup said.

"He was coherent and talking the whole time," he said, adding the man suffered what appears to be significant leg injuries.

Fire/rescue crews from Spring Grove's Friendship Hose Fire Co., North Codorus Volunteer Fire Co. and Porters Community Fire Co. responded to the scene, the sergeant said.

The school bus was carrying three elementary-age students heading to a Spring Grove Area school, according to Stalcup.

They were picked up at the scene by a school van and transported to school, he said.

Their parents were notified, according to an alert posted on the school district's website.

Both lanes of that portion of Route 116 were closed to traffic until the wreckage was cleared, Stalcup said.

That area of Route 116 is heavily traveled during rush hour, and rush-hour traffic was affected, according to the sergeant.

The road reopened to traffic about 9:30 a.m., according to a York County 911 supervisor.

