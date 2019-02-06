Buy Photo LOGO light snow (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Temperatures in York County are well above average this week, but colder temperatures along with potential snow are expected to come this weekend and next week.

John Banghoff, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said Wednesday, Feb. 6, that there is potential for snow early next week.

He said there is a system that could bring rain or snow into the area the Sunday night into Monday. Banghoff added that the rain/snow line is very close, so there is some uncertainty there.

After Monday, Banghoff said there is an indication of a storm setting up that could bring significant snowfall to the area.

“It really is too early to make a whole lot of definitive calls on what’s going to happen," he said Wednesday.

The rest of the week temperatures are expected to be significantly above average, according to Banghoff.

Highs of temperatures in the upper-40's to mid-50's are expected through Friday.

A cold front will drop temperatures into the 30's on the weekend, Banghoff said.

