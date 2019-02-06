Buy Photo The York Galleria Mall, Tuesday, February 5, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Window shopping at York Galleria Mall may be uneventful — unless a customer wants to lease a store.

At least 17 storefronts were marked by metal gates stamped with matching "lease here" signs on Tuesday, Feb. 5, not including a young women's clothing store set to close or the former Bon-Ton separately owned from the rest of the Galleria.

A proposed mini-casino, operated by Penn National, slated for the lower level of the former Sears may revive the Springettsbury mall, which lost about $30 million in assessed value in 20 years, according to York County records.

"I think this brought new attention to the mall, and I think that's certainly benefited the mall, and it's only going to continue," said York County Economic Alliance CEO and President Kevin Schreiber.

Similarly to malls across the nation, the Galleria is looking to redefine its role in the "age of Amazon," Schreiber said.

"The addition of Penn National will certainly draw new interest and may be attractive to to the properties that may have looked at Galleria as a possible location. It's all a net gain in terms of economic activity," he said.

Penn National Gaming estimated Springettsbury Township could reap up to $1 million annually once the proposed casino is fully operational.

Buy Photo Thursday, August 23, 2018--An area that formerly housed the Sears store in the York Galleria Mall is a possible site for a Penn National betting facility. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The proposal is subject to a final hearing before the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board in Harrisburg, said spokesman Doug Harbach. Penn National will present, but it will not be a public hearing like the one held in Springettsburty Township last year.

The hearing date has not yet been announced.

Available space: TRUE Commercial Real Estate is representing four open York Galleria perimeter stores, including the former Bon-Ton, two spaces surrounding Marshall's and the upper level of the former Sears, which closed in August 2018.

The Galleria is owned and operated by CBL & Associates Property Inc, based out of Chattanooga Tennessee. More than 90 stores fill the 764,710 square feet of gross leasable area, according to the CBL website.

CBL bought the Galleria for $69 million in 1999; it's currently assessed for $39 million, according to York County records.

Charlotte Russe will be added to the growing list of shutdown stores. It is is one of 94 locations the brand plans to close after announcing it filed for bankruptcy on Monday, Feb. 4.

Modern mall: As the Galleria carves out its future as a mixed-use hub, it's more in line with what malls were designed to be nearly seven decades ago, according to True Commercial Real Estate managing partner Blaze Cambruzzi.

"The idea that a mall is supposed to be packed with department stores on the anchors and shops in the middle, I don't think that was the original intent of the mall, and I don't think that's where the malls of America are going to land," said Cambruzzi, who is also a real estate adjunct professor at Millersville University.

Malls were created to house more than retail. Victor Gruen, creator of the modern mall, intended for them to be mixed-use buildings with office and living space, Cambruzzi said.

"Kind of like cities," he added.

Not all malls will be able to adapt, but the Galleria is in a good position to successfully shift, he said.

"I think the Galleria is a good example of a well located (mall), in a good market, a strong market opportunity, where you have the opportunity to bring more of an aggregation of mixed uses of all sorts to create an interesting enclosed environment," he said. "And I think the casino lends to that very well."

Economic win: Springettsbury Township Vice Chairman George Dvoryak said Penn National's investment is an economic win for the township.

"What they're going to spend to redevelop that Sears site there at the mall, I think it's reasonable to think there's to be a ripple effect not only throughout the mall, but surrounding hotels and so forth," he said.

Although some residents have voiced opposition to the casino, Dvoryak said many see it as a boon.

"Particularly people who welcome the fact that you have a dying mall there that’s basically mostly vacant, and this is an opportunity for some redevelopment at this site," he said.

Buy Photo The York Galleria Mall, Tuesday, February 5, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The mall also serves as a place for residents to socialize, said Terry Borigo, a Hellam Township resident who regularly visits York Galleria.

As support personnel for a person with mental disabilities, Borigo goes to the Galleria twice a week as an outing for her client.

Despite an increasing online shopping trend, Borigo said disabled people, the elderly and middle aged gather at the Galleria.

In the course of a year, she's seen store after store close up.

"Maintenance wise they do a good job, but stores are disappearing," she said, adding that she noticed two more unexpectedly shut down on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Borigo said she's hopeful the casino will bring in new business.

In addition to Penn National's proposed casino, Cambruzzi sees potential for a range of businesses to open up in mall spaces. Malls could hold medical facilities and university satellite campuses, he said.

"Most people don't think of a mall in what its true economic potential is," he said.

— Rebecca Klar can be reached at rklar@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter @RebeccaKlar_

