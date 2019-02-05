LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A sprinkler malfunction at Susquehannock High School closed the school for the second day in a row.

Southern York County School District posted on its website that the high school will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 5, for continued cleanup of broken sprinkler heads.

The high school was closed Monday, Feb. 4, for the same reason.

Susan Green, chief financial and operations officer for the district, said the water and air qualities were tested for a variety of things to be extra cautious because the water had been in the pipes for a long period of time. 

There were elevated levels of some of those things, but the district is taking care of it, she said. 

All evening activities at the school also are canceled. 

The district's post stated it hopes to reopen the school Wednesday.

All other schools in the district are open.

