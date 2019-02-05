Buy Photo York City Ice Arena (Photo: The York Dispatch)

As a criminal investigation involving the York City Ice Arena nears the 1½-year mark, officials still refuse to reveal details about the probe.

The investigation into alleged misconduct at the York City-owned arena — which has been operated by the York Revolution since 2014 — began in 2017 with the York City Police, but it has since been taken over by county detectives in the York County District Attorney's Office.

Neither agency has commented on the case. York County District Attorney's Office spokesman Kyle King would only confirm Tuesday, Feb. 5, that county detectives are still investigating the matter.

The investigation: The York Dispatch first reported the investigation after being provided emails by former assistant general manager John Feuerstein in 2017.

Feuerstein said he and another former employee were the ones who prompted the investigation when they brought documents to Revs President Eric Menzer that they felt served as proof of employee misconduct.

The internal emails suggest York-based accounting firm RKL was brought in to investigate the allegations per the request of the Revs as early as August that year.

They also show that the timeline of the investigation coincided with the termination of Mike Cleveland, the longtime general manager at the rink.

Cleveland didn't respond to inquiries seeking comment.

Buy Photo York Revolution President Eric Menzer announces their partnership with Peoples Bank as the naming sponsor for the next seven years, Thursday Dec. 17, 2015. (John A. Pavoncello - The York Dispatch) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Menzer had previously declined to comment on matters related to the investigation, but he confirmed Friday, Jan. 25, that it's completely in the hands of investigators, adding he doesn't have an opinion about how long the process has taken.

Still seeking new management: As the investigation continues, so does the city's postponed hunt for new management of the facility that began last year, city spokesman Philip Given confirmed.

“The city has been delayed in the development of a Request for Proposal for the management of the ice rink due the changes in the city’s Business Administration Department," Given said. "The city hopes to releases the RFP by the second or third quarter in 2019."

Former business administrator Mark Doweary resigned in August 2018, and his replacement, Tommy Williams, had taken over as acting business administrator.

The position is now filled by Thomas Ray, who previously worked as the business administrator in the city's human resources department. Williams is now the deputy business administrator.

While the Revs' four-year contract was supposed to end in September 2018, a one-year extension clause in the deal was triggered because the city failed to give the required 90 days' notice of its intent to seek new bids.

A request seeking new management in anticipation of the contract's end was released in June 2018, but the bid was pulled less than a month after it was published because it lacked clarity, according to Chaz Green, the city's deputy director of public works.

If the city had stuck with the initial request, which was filed more than three months before the Revs' contract was to end, the clause wouldn't have taken effect, according to Given.

The Revs will now retain management until July, and Menzer has said he plans to make a bid once the request for proposals is released.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

