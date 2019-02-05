Police are investigating a possible road rage incident on Interstate 81 Monday night. (Photo: Submitted)

State police in Dauphin County are investigating whether a road rage incident is connected to the death of a man whose body was found along Interstate 81 late Monday night.

Police said in a news release that a man was found dead outside of his black GMC Yukon on I-81 north near mile marker 75 in West Hanover Township about 11:15 p.m Monday, Feb. 4.

The vehicle was found pulled off to the side with its lights and hazard lights on.

Investigators found information that suggests a road rage incident involving multiple cars and a tractor-trailer may have happened.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call state police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

