Gas leak in Spring Garden prompts evacuation
A gas leak in Spring Garden Township prompted an evacuation Tuesday afternoon.
York Area United Fire and Rescue said in a tweet that the department was responding to an active gas leak in the 1400 block of Mount Rose Avenue about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5.
A York County 911 supervisor said residents in the area are being evacuated.
The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.
York County 911's webcad showed over a dozen different units at the scene about 1:50 p.m. It was originally reported about 1:15 p.m.
Check back later for updates.
