A gas leak in Spring Garden Township prompted an evacuation Tuesday afternoon.

York Area United Fire and Rescue said in a tweet that the department was responding to an active gas leak in the 1400 block of Mount Rose Avenue about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5.

A York County 911 supervisor said residents in the area are being evacuated.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.

York County 911's webcad showed over a dozen different units at the scene about 1:50 p.m. It was originally reported about 1:15 p.m.

Check back later for updates.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/05/gas-leak-spring-garden-prompts-evacuation/2779315002/