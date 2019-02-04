Buy Photo Six people were displaced by a fire started by a malfunctioning cloths dryer in the 200 block of Chestnut Street, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A fire from a malfunctioning clothes dryer affected four row homes in York City on Sunday night.

Acting Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said a fire at 232 Chestnut St. spread to adjoining homes at 230, 234 and 236 on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Six people between 230, 232, and 234 are displaced. Deardorff said 236 only sustained heat damage on the outside, and no one there is displaced.

Deardorff said crews arrived on the block about 10:30 p.m. after a resident in one of the homes reported the fire.

"We had a lot of visible fire when we got there." he said.

The acting chief said they requested additional personnel to help fight the fire, which had already spread by the time they arrived.

All the residents were out of the buildings when crews arrived, he said. The chief said the bulk of the damage is in 232, which he said will need to be "gutted."

It took about 50 firefighters an hour or so to get the fire under control, according to the acting chief.

No one was injured in the blaze, but Deardorff said there was a dog missing from 232. As of Monday afternoon the dog had not been found.

Crews from North York, West Manchester Township, West York and York Area United Fire and Rescue helped fight the fire.

Deardorff estimated the damage at $150,000.

