Masey Dacheux, right, with her mother, Jamie and her sister, Daija. (Photo: Submitted)

A remembrance service will be held this weekend for Masey Dacheux, the 17-year-old Northeastern High School student who died after crashing into a bus last week.

Visitation will be held at the Northeastern High School auditorium from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, followed by a remembrance service starting at 3 p.m., according to her obituary.

Those attending are asked to wear tie-dyed shirts, which were shirts Masey loved to wear.

Background: Masey's vehicle struck the back of a loaded school bus about 9:05 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, near the intersection of Cedar Run Road in Conewago Township .

Masey, of Bull Road in Dover Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay, who said the teen died of head injuries.

The bus driver and passengers were not injured. No one else was in Masey's car.

Masey Rae Dacheux was killed Jan. 31, 2019, when her car rear-ended a school bus on Lewisberry Road in Conewago Twp., Northern York County Regional Police said. (Photo: Courtesy of GoFundMe.com)

A GoFundMe page was opened by a friend to help cover expenses for the family. As of the morning of Monday, Feb. 4, the page had raised more than $13,000.

The goal was to raise $12,000.

More: Friends, Northeastern faculty mourn 'beautiful spirit' of Masey Dacheux

More: Northeastern student dies after crashing into loaded school bus

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/04/memorial-planned-northeastern-high-masey-dacheux-student-killed-crash/2766215002/