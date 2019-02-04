Buy Photo Sue Doering, 80, of York City, is reassured by York County Sheriff Richard Keuerleber while she waits her turn to resolve three parking-ticket warrants during Operation Safe Surrender at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene's York City campus on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Operation Safe Surrender gives people with outstanding warrants the opportunity to resolve their issues in a neutral, faith-based setting. (Dawn J. Sagert photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County Sheriff Richard Keuerleber is putting his name on this year's primary election ballot in hopes of continuing his decadelong occupancy of the position.

The 59-year-old Republican living in Dover Township announced his intentions of seeking re-election in a Monday, Feb. 4, news release.

Keuerleber was first elected as sheriff in 2008 after serving six years as deputy sheriff and 12 years as assistant chief deputy, making him a nearly 30-year veteran of the department.

“I have increased revenues in office as sheriff, contributing to the York County general fund," Keuerleber said. "The Sheriff’s Office will continue the commitment to excellence in serving citizens of York County efficiently and effectively."

Keuerleber boasts of bringing technological advancements to the department to help meet increasing demands without increasing staff levels, the release states.

Notably, under his tenure the department created a custom software program to streamline the civil division's serving of legal documents — a program that has since been adopted by 39 other counties.

His office also created a mobile application to share information between the office and residents and is now working on a records management program for the Central Booking Center that will share all records with local police departments.

The sheriff serves a four-year term. Primary elections take place May 21, when county residents will be able to vote for county commissioners, municipal and school board positions and more.

