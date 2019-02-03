What's on the menu for Restaurant Week York 2019?
More than 30 restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week York 2019, the city's ninth annual foodie event.
Between Monday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, March 3, participating restaurants will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner deals — as well as exclusive items.
A full list of participating establishments, and their menus, can be found at rwyork.com.
Breakfast, brunch and lunch deals will be priced at $5, $10 and $15. Dinner specials will cost $20, $30 or $40.
New food items aren't the only thing coming to York City menus. Collusion Tap Works is brewing a special beer for Restaurant Week that will be available at participating bars in downtown York.
Participating restaurants include:
- Bair's Fried Chicken
- The Busy Bee
- Central Family Restaurant
- Collusion Tap Works
- Coomb's Tavern
- Esaan Thai Restaurant
- The Fig & Barrel Pub
- Granfalloons
- Guacamole Specialists
- Hamir's Indian Fusion
- The Handsome Cab
- Holy Hound Taproom
- HomeGrown
- Iron Horse York
- J.R.'s Fries at Central Market
- The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar
- Mezzogiorno
- Mi Caldero Restaurant
- Mudhook Brewing Co.
- Paco's Tacos
- Pepper's Grille at Central Market
- Revival Social Club
- Roburrito's Central Market
- Rockfish Public House
- Roosevelt Tavern
- Roost Uncommon Kitchen
- Saucy Girls
- Tutoni's
- Victor's Italian Restaurant
- White Rose Bar and Grill
- World Grills
- York City Pretzel Co.
- Zwild Vegans
