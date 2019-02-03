Buy Photo Amy Musone, left, and Pat Jones, neighbors from Manchester Township, talk while enjoying lattes at I-ron-ic Coffee Shop and Art Gallery during Restaurant Week York in York City, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

More than 30 restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week York 2019, the city's ninth annual foodie event.

Between Monday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, March 3, participating restaurants will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner deals — as well as exclusive items.

A full list of participating establishments, and their menus, can be found at rwyork.com.

Breakfast, brunch and lunch deals will be priced at $5, $10 and $15. Dinner specials will cost $20, $30 or $40.

New food items aren't the only thing coming to York City menus. Collusion Tap Works is brewing a special beer for Restaurant Week that will be available at participating bars in downtown York.

Participating restaurants include:

Bair's Fried Chicken

The Busy Bee

Central Family Restaurant

Collusion Tap Works

Coomb's Tavern

Esaan Thai Restaurant

The Fig & Barrel Pub

Granfalloons

Guacamole Specialists

Hamir's Indian Fusion

The Handsome Cab

Holy Hound Taproom

HomeGrown

Iron Horse York

J.R.'s Fries at Central Market

The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar

Mezzogiorno

Mi Caldero Restaurant

Mudhook Brewing Co.

Paco's Tacos

Pepper's Grille at Central Market

Revival Social Club

Roburrito's Central Market

Rockfish Public House

Roosevelt Tavern

Roost Uncommon Kitchen

Saucy Girls

Tutoni's

Victor's Italian Restaurant

White Rose Bar and Grill

World Grills

York City Pretzel Co.

Zwild Vegans

