FILE - This Wednesday, April 19, 2017 file photo shows the beer cooler behind the counter in a convenience store in Sheridan, Ind. In future sweltering years with a double whammy of heat and drought, losses of barley yield can be as much as 17 percent, computer simulations show. And that means âbeer prices would, on average, double,â even adjusting for inflation, said a study published in the journal Nature Plants on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Photo: Michael Conroy / AP)

Five York County establishments were cited for liquor violations in January by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

The establishments and alleged liquor offenses are:

Collusion Tap Works, 105 S. Howard Ave.: Failing to clean malt or brewed beverage dispensing system at least once every seven days; selling alcoholic products produced by other Pennsylvania licensed manufacturers for consumption off licensed premises.

First Capital Dispensing Co., 57 N. Pershing Ave.: Selling alcoholic beverages between 2 and 7 a.m.

Gift Horse Brewing Co., 117 N. George St.: Selling alcoholic beverages to one visibly intoxicated patron.

Kris Bob, Inc., 2350 N. George St.: Selling alcoholic beverages on Sunday between 2 and 9 a.m.

Moon Dancer Vineyards and Winery, 1282 Klines Run Road: Servants, agents or employees receiving things of value; operating in a noisy and/or disorderly manner; selling alcoholic beverages at a place other than licensed premises.

Nine establishments were cited in Lancaster County, two in Franklin County, four in Dauphin County and one in Cumberland County, according to the state police report.

An administrative law judge will resolve the allegations and can impose penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses up to $5,000 for more serious offenses, according to the state bureau.

The judge can also suspend or revoke liquor licenses and mandate training.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/03/five-york-county-establishments-cited-liquor-violations-january/2753208002/