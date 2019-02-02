LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and sign the families' guest books.

Bair, Mary

Copenhaver, Darlene

Davis, Kathryn

Devers, Andrew

Diehl, Tammy

Lauer, Loretta

Lehman, Hester

Nispel, William

Pirozzi, Anthony

Sinton, Edward

Snell, Eugene

Sprenkle, Lois

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/02/local-obituaries-saturday-feb-2/2753029002/