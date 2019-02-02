Local obituaries for Saturday, Feb. 2
Click here to read the full obituaries and sign the families' guest books.
Bair, Mary
Copenhaver, Darlene
Davis, Kathryn
Devers, Andrew
Diehl, Tammy
Lauer, Loretta
Lehman, Hester
Nispel, William
Pirozzi, Anthony
Sinton, Edward
Snell, Eugene
Sprenkle, Lois
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/02/local-obituaries-saturday-feb-2/2753029002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.