Deteriorating road conditions from the weather have caused one York County school district to close Friday.

Southeastern School District school district is closed Friday, Feb. 1.

No other York County school district have changed their schedules as of 8:50 a.m. Friday.

Dallastown Area School District said buses may be 15 to 20 minutes late because of road conditions.

The National Weather Service is expecting about an inch of snow throughout the day Friday.

