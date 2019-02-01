PennDOT: Kinsley is lowest bidder for I-83 Shrewsbury exit project
York County-based Kinsley Construction was the lowest bidder for the work to build a new interchange at the Shrewsbury exit on Interstate 83.
On Thursday, Jan. 31, the state Department of Transportation opened four bids from contractors vying to construct a diverging diamond interchange at Exit 4, for Route 851 near Shrewsbury.
PennDOT is reviewing bid materials from the lowest-bidding company, York County-based Kinsley Construction. The release states Kinsley submitted a bid of $29.867,900.
If the information is all in order, the contract will be awarded to Kinsley and a notice to proceed will be issued within the next six to eight weeks, PennDOT said.
Wagman Heavy Civil Inc., of York County, was the high bidder among four, with a bid of $40,372,266, the release states.
PennDOT will make people aware of the construction before it happens.
More information on the interchange may be found here.
