Pam Nicholson. (Photo: Submitted)

A local businesswoman is running as a Democrat for York County Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans' Court.

Pam Nicholson announced her run for the seat, which will be left open by retiring five-term Clerk Brad Jacobs, in a Wednesday, Jan. 30, press release.

"Given my financial services and estate planning background, the management and business skills I’ve acquired as a business owner, and my service to children and the courts through CASA, I’m in a unique position to provide leadership and service to the people of York County in this role," Nicholson said.

She is the second candidate to announce a bid for the position, following Bryan Tate, a Republican community leader and president of consulting firm Building Unrestricted LLC.

The primary elections to determine party nominees will take place May 21. Other positions up for grabs include county commissioners, judges and municipal and school board members.

Nicholson has been the owner of the Jackson House Bed and Breakfast in Railroad since 2007, though she is in the process of selling the business.

She is a Court Appointment Special Advocate (CASA) for abused and neglected children in the county and the Democratic committeewoman for Springfield Township.

Nicholson is also a member of the York County Federation of Democratic Women, which awarded her its Shining Star Award for community leadership.

Before moving to York County in 2007, she worked in Maryland as a senior financial representative for Fidelity Investments and was a partner with Oppenheim Investment Management.

Nicholson was on the board of directors for the Women's Housing Coalition, an organization providing housing to at-risk women and children in Baltimore.

The Clerk of Orphans' Court, which also functions as the Register of Wills, is in charge of maintaining dockets and files for the petitions of incapacitated persons and appointing guardians.

It's also in charge of issuing marriage licenses, aiding the Judge of the Orphans' Court during court proceedings and determining the validity of wills.

