Masey Dacheux, right, with her mother, Jamie and her sister, Daija. Masey was killed Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, when her car rear-ended a school bus on Lewisberry Road in Conewago Twp. (Photo: Submitted)

Hannah Schell had not known Masey Dacheux all that long, but the 20-year-old York College junior said she was "unlike anyone I had ever met. "

Schell, of Manchester, recalled meeting Dacheux when the 17-year-old Northeastern High School senior just months ago began to date her brother, Owen, a junior at the same school.

"Masey was unlike anyone I had ever met," Schell said. "She was perfect and most importantly she showed my baby brother, who I am extremely overprotective of, unconditional love."

Dacheux died the morning of Thursday, Jan. 31, after rear-ending a loaded school bus in Conewago Township and lodging her car underneath the vehicle full of students.

The bus driver and passengers — students from the same school district — were unharmed.

The community quickly responded, with both friends and faculty offering support to the teen's family.

Masey Rae Dacheux was killed Jan. 31, 2019, when her car rear-ended a school bus on Lewisberry Road in Conewago Twp., Northern York County Regional Police said. (Photo: Courtesy of GoFundMe.com)

Schell recalled Dacheux as being active in school, having participated in multiple clubs and acting as a student representative for the school board. She also reminisced about the two cuddling up and watching YouTube videos together.

"My heart is so broken for Masey’s family, my brother, and all of the people that were lucky enough to know Masey," Schell said.

In Dacheux's memory, Schell created a GoFundMe page that's just short of its its $8,000 goal to cover funeral expenses and any time the family takes off to grieve.

Superintendent Stacey Sidle offered her own condolences and support to both Dacheux and others' families in a Thursday Facebook post.

"(Masey) had a beautiful spirit and cared for everyone she met," Sidle wrote. "Her loss is devastating to all of us."

In response to Dacheux's death, the school supplied parents with information about grief counseling and mental health services. It also brought in counselors and clergy to support students and staff both Thursday and Friday, Feb. 1.

"Please remember Masey and keep her and her family in your thoughts," Sidle continued. "I know that our Northeastern community will continue to surround her family in love through this difficult time."

The GoFundMe page raising funds for funeral and other expenses can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/ywhpu-macey.

