The YWCA York has postponed a domestic violence town hall planned at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, due to frigid weather.

This is the third time the event, originally planned for November, has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions. YWCA now plans to hold the town hall in April, but a date has not yet been picked.

Tonight's Town Hall Meeting at YWCA York has been CANCELLED due to the frigid temperatures. Please bundle up and stay warm out there! pic.twitter.com/hyRQhhivB6 — YWCA York (@YWCAYork) January 31, 2019

The town hall will include a panel of experts to discuss prevention of violence in the community. The panel will include law enforcement officials as well as legislative representatives, according to a YWCA release.

