A downed utility at Interstate 83's Market Street exit is causing a lane restriction in the northbound lanes this morning, according to PennDOT's traffic information website 511pa.com.

Traffic is listed as "stop and go" near the exit.

Earlier in the morning there was a downed utility causing traffic problems on I-83 near the Route 30 interchange, but PennDOT reported that was cleared.

However, before 9 a.m. 511pa.com was still reporting a traffic backup in that area.

The department had tweeted about 6:50 a.m. that the utility issue at the Route 30 ramps was causing a problems in the area, with some lanes and both the eastbound and westbound Route 30 ramps from I-83 closed.

