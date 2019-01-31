Power outages reported in eastern York City
A power outage affected more than 1,800 people in York City Thursday morning.
York City posted on its Facebook page about 8:45 a.m. that the outages were affecting residents on the east side of the city.
At about 10:50 a.m., Met-Ed reported on its outage map that the outage was only affecting five of its nearly 20,000 York City customers.
The cause of the outage is pending investigation, according to Met-Ed.
At about 10:30 a.m. the outage map had reported more than 1,800 residents without power.
