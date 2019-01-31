A power outage affected more than 1,800 people in York City Thursday morning.

York City posted on its Facebook page about 8:45 a.m. that the outages were affecting residents on the east side of the city.

At about 10:50 a.m., Met-Ed reported on its outage map that the outage was only affecting five of its nearly 20,000 York City customers.

The cause of the outage is pending investigation, according to Met-Ed.

At about 10:30 a.m. the outage map had reported more than 1,800 residents without power.

A power outage affected about 1,800 eastern York City residents Thursday, Jan. 31. Photo courtesy of Met-Ed. (Photo: Submitted)

