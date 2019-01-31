Crews responding to a blaze in Wrightsville early Thursday morning had some difficulties opening a hydrant after its cap froze from the frigid temperatures.

"They used a flare and opened it," Fire Chief Chad Livelsberger said.

The chief said it looks as though a furnace malfunction led to the fire at a 1½-story home in the 700 block of South Front Street on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Two adults and one child are displaced from the fire, according to the chief. No one was injured.

Buy Photo A home in the 700 block of South Front Street was damaged in an early morning fire in Wrightsville, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

FIre: Firefighters responded to the home about 5:30 a.m., Livelsberger said.

“The homeowner was awoken by smoke alarms,” he said.

Crews on the scene initially had trouble getting the hydrant to work because the cap had frozen. The temperature at York Airport was 1 degree at 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Livelsberger said initially additional tankers were called to the scene to help with the water supply, but they weren't needed once the hydrant was fixed.

The fire started in the basement where the furnace was, according to Livelsberger.

“The fire was on the first floor and extended into the second floor," he said.

More: Hellam Township Police to serve Wrightsville 24/7

More: Hundreds respond to fire at Donsco in Wrightsville

Buy Photo Jeremy Charles, with Impact Disaster Services, cuts boards to cover broken windows to secure a home in the 700 block of South Front Street that was damaged in an early morning fire in Wrightsville, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes, he said. Livelsberger added that firefighters were there for about two hours doing overhaul.

While crews were fighting the fire, there was a crash on Route 30 westbound in Hellam Township. Livelsberger said a company standing by for them responded to the crash while they handled the fire.

He estimated the damage between $30,000 and $40,000.

Crews from Hellam Township, Craley, Yorkana, East Prospect, Columbia, Mount Joy, and York Area United Fire and Rescue assisted Wrightsville Fire Co. Thursday morning.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced in the blaze.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/31/frozen-hydrant-causes-problem-wrightsville-fire-scene/2733216002/